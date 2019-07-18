Soheib Ahsan July 18 2019, 11.48 pm July 18 2019, 11.48 pm

After ruling the film industry for decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her television debut on Dance India Dance, as a judge. Later this week, her biggest fan and co-star Diljit Dosanjh made an appearance on the show to promote his upcoming film Arjun Patiala. During the episode, host Karan Wahi and Diljit Dosanjh began competing to prove who the bigger fan of Kareena Kapoor was. Soon Kareena Kapoor ended the competition declaring Diljit Dosanjh as the winner. Not only that, but she also reciprocated the feeling expressing the respect and awe that she felt towards the Punjabi singer.

She said, “Karan, don’t take offense, I really like you but here I would like to say that Diljit is my biggest fan. Even though he has dedicated an entire song to me and has showcased his respect towards me and my work, it always intrigues me as to why he chooses to not talk to me whenever working together and shooting for a film. In fact, he has showered me with so much respect that there have been times when I have felt a little embarrassed. I have enormous respect for him and his craft and would like to reveal that I listen to his song Proper Patola on a loop whenever I can.”

Dosanjh replied to this saying that as any fan, he felt speechless meeting his idol even after writing a song on her. Notably, Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut alongside Kareena Kapoor in the film Udta Punjab. The two will be working together again for a comedy film titled Good News, where they will be appearing alongside Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Talking about working with her, Dosanjh had said, "It is fun to work with Kareena. She can do the same scene over and over again without losing her spontaneity. But even today, I get nervous while having a conversation with her."

