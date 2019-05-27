Kareena Kapoor Khan is a glam doll as a celebrity judge on Dance India Dance Season 7

Rushabh Dhruv May 27 2019, 7.13 pm May 27 2019, 7.13 pm

Looking sexy as well as gorgeous is something which comes naturally to Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Heroine actor has experimented with not only her on-screen avatars, but also her style picks and, mind you, she manages to slay them all. From stepping out in the simplest of tees to glamming up the night in some breathtaking outfits, Bebo has done it all. It was almost a month ago when Kareena Kapoor Khan’s manager, Poonam Damania, gave us a glimpse into the actor’s new endeavour which left fans puzzled.

Dropping a bomb, the BIG news is that Kareena is going to be part of a dance reality show as a celebrity judge. Yup, after much speculation this is actually happening! Looking stunning as ever Bebo is all things glamorous in her television debut project. In the promo video of the reality show, Kareena is seen rapping and grooving while announcing Dance India Dance's latest season. Choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar will also be the judges on the show. Elaborating on the same, the dance battle will be aired on Zee TV and its back with its seventh season.

Have a look at the promo video featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan below:

Earlier, in an interview, host of the show, Dheeraj Dhoopar spilt beans on Kareena’s presence in the show. He said, “Totally excited and yes, one of the most beautiful and stunning ladies we have. Standing in front of her (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and hosting is a different excitement. I am looking forward to being on that stage, looking at her and saying a few things.”

We are damn excited to see Kareena on the dance reality show. Are you?