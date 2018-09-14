Kareena Kapoor Khan is making (air) waves just like BFF Karan Johar

Looks like Karan Johar is playing quite an influence! His radio show Calling Karan became a rage in its first season itself. To none of our surprise, the second season is running great as well. KJO is now passing on the radio fever to close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan. You got that right! Kareena is all set to kickstart new innings!

We hear that the work has already begun. Reportedly, the actor started off with a special photoshoot at Mehboob studios and is expected to start recording soon.

“Just like Calling Karan, this one too, on Ishq 104.8 FM, will give listeners a chance to interact with Kareena, who is expected to start recording for the show in the coming days,” a source informed Mirror.

Like her friend, will Kareena too turn a love guru for the listeners and take up their queries? That, we got to find out.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start on this platform. I am doing my first radio show and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it," Bebo told Mirror, confirming the same.

Kareena, who is back after a rejuvenating vacay to the Maldives, made her comeback to films with Veere Di Wedding, after her maternity break.

And now, she is set to fly high!