Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her marriage was termed as a suicidal move for her career

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the leading ladies of B-town who has been ruling for more than a decade. Despite being away from the limelight, for some time because of her pregnancy, Kareena continues to dominate Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor married Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan back in 2012. This marriage was seen as a suicidal move for her career and the actor recently opened up about the same.

“I have always been someone who has wanted to follow her heart. When I was about to marry, a lot of people told me, don’t get married, your career will be over. No producer will sign you. You won’t get any work.”

Breaking the norm is what Kareena is known to be doing all her life, be it getting good offers post marriage or getting back to size zero, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she has been busier than ever post her marriage.

“After marriage, I am doing so much work that I am like, ‘No! I don’t want to work so much.’ So, I have always been one of those women who has done what they wanted to, and I won’t listen to anyone,”

On the work front, Bebo will be seen in films like Good News and Takth, both produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.