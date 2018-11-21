image
Thursday, November 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her marriage was termed as a suicidal move for her career

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her marriage was termed as a suicidal move for her career

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 21 2018, 11.51 pm
back
BollywoodDharma ProductionsEntertainmentGood Newskaran joharKareena Kapoor KhanSaif Ali KhanTakth
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Taimur Ali Khan’s doll gets a reaction from Saif and Kareena!

Exclusive: Taimur Ali Khan, cows and astrologers; What’s up with you ‘gais’?

Anil Kapoor gives it to trolls like a boss