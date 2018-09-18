Exclusive Kartik Aaryan and Dimple Sharma are a unique kind of friends with benefits

After the super success of his last release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, there has been no looking back for Kartik Aaryan as he delivered his first 100 crore movie. The actor has now signed a film opposite Kriti Sanon titled Luka Chuppi, we are expecting to see him quite frequently in coming days. The actor has also created a buzz with his frequent outings with a mystery girl who is speculated to be the love of his life. But we have a different tale to tell.

Off late, we have seen the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor with a mystery girl named Dimple Sharma post their lunch, dinner or movie dates. Reportedly, Kartik is in a relationship with this model-actor Dimple, but the two haven’t really spoken about it publicly. Are the two really in a relationship? For someone who is papped quite regularly with Kartik Aryan, Dimple Sharma has almost no Kartik on her Instagram page. Except for two and none of them prove that the two are dating.

Looks like they want to keep it extremely professional but rumour has it that these regular sightings are an arrangement that works for both. It is also being said that Kartik has set up this girl to accompany him on his outings and that it is his strategy to stay in the news and gossip columns. Now, that’s a masterstroke! Looks like Kartik believes that everything is fair in love and promotions.

If we notice, Kartik has always made solo appearances on the red carpets and other media events, whereas the likes of Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone make bindaas public appearances despite never speaking about their relationship in public.

We now wait for the time when Kartik will be vocal about his love life as we are all ears to the details he has to share about his lady love, Dimple Sharma.

