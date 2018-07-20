Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Here’s why Hina Khan would make for a PERFECT Komolika in 2018

Television queen Ekta Kapoor who is known to direct larger than lives drama shows is all set to give her own 90s daily soap - Kasautii Zindagii Kay a makeover. With new faces in one of the most loved shows of all time, Ekta has already made fans go crazy. While Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh have reportedly been finalised for playing the role of Prerna and Anurag, the casting of Komolika’s character is also something that has made fans curious.

The character was played by Urvashi Dholakia in the original show and now it is being said that it will be former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan who will step in Urvashi shoes, but there is no official confirmation yet. Urvashi shot to fame with this show. And the fact that she is still remembered as Komolika says it all. So it will be really hard for Hina to break the image that people have in mind for Komolika. But we still believe that she is the perfect choice for the role. Here’s why:

Popular and veteran

Hina started her career with the popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the character of Akshara for over eight years and impressed the masses with her portrayal. So she has quite a lot of experience in the industry. She is popular amongst the masses and only a famous TV actress would be an apt choice for Komolika.

Controversial

She was this sanskaari bahu for a very long time, but the moment she set foot inside the Bigg Boss house last season, things changed as we got to see Hina as Hina and not Akshara. And she loved to create controversies while she was inside the house, a quality that Komolika had too.

Badass

Before Bigg Boss 11, we saw her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The actress was seen in a completely different avatar on the adventure reality show. Her feisty side was worth a watch. The way she gave a tough competition to everyone, Hina’s docile image of a perfect bahu was completely changed and we were floored. The same feisty avatar is a must for the role of Komolika. The way she made Prerna and Anurag’s lives a living hell made for a highly entertaining watch.

Fashionista

It is with her stint on Bigg Boss 11, Hina also proved that she is a fashionista. From her cute night dresses to her gorgeous outfits that she wore for the weekend episodes, people couldn’t stop gushing over her sartorial choices. The actress has been gracing red carpets and walking the ramps, making heads turn after the show. If you remember, Komolika was known for her fashion statements too. From her stylish bindis to her halter neck blouse, Komolika was one of the sexiest vamps on the small screen.

So by now you know that we are totally on-board to see Hina as Komolika. We really hope the rumours are true and Ekta makes an official announcement really soon.