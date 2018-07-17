Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Will Ssharad Malhotra be the new Anurag in part 2?

Ever since the news of Kasautii Zindagii Kay making a comeback made it to the headlines, fans have been eagerly wanting to know who would play the iconic characters Prerna, Anurag and Komolika. And the wait finally came to an end when Erica Fernandes got confirmed to be the revised version of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Later, reports had it that Hina Khan may step into the shoes of Komolika for the sequel. But that about the ladies. We now have some news over the actor would take Anurag’s character forward.

Television actor Ssharad Malhotra, who was previously seen in Kasam-Tere Pyaar Ki, is all set to step into the shoes of Anurag in the reboot of this iconic TV series. If the reports are to be believed, the actor was in a race with Barun Sobti for the role of Anurag and the makers finally zeroed down on Ssharad.

Few days back Erica, who is to play the role of Prerna previously essayed by Shweta Tiwari, shot for the introduction promo and a video from the shoot went instantly viral. The video made the fans walk down the memory lane and rewind all the good moments from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The show is expected to go on air by the end of August.