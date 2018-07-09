Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot: Erica Fernandez as the new Prerna begins shooting

We all remember one of the most popular daily soaps from the early 2000s, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. From Prerna, Anurag Basu, Sneha to Mr. Bajaj, these are the names which rule the hearts of the millions even today. And oh, let’s not miss out on the iconic villain Komolika! Here’s to bring in a good news for fans who have been eagerly waiting ever since the announcement of the reboot of the show. The latest reports say that, Erica Fernandez, who is to play the lead role in the show, recently began her shooting for the KZK promo.

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke actress has been the talk of the town ever since she was announced to reprise the role of Prerna Basu, which was originally played by the very popular Shweta Tiwari. A lot of pictures have been doing the rounds too as Erica was spotted shooting for the special introduction video of the show.

Reports suggest that the show is expected to go on air in August this year.

The show, which first started in 2001 and continued for eight long years (gosh!) was Ekta’s second most awarded show after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Names of the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed. We wish an update on it soon!