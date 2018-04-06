Katrina Kaif and Aprita Khan prayed for Salman's acquittal before the verdict

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s jail verdict has shocked is family, friends and fans alike. The Jodhpur court’s verdict of a five year jail term for the star in the blackbuck poaching case has left many astounded but his family has remained ever so supportive of him. Before the verdict however his family prayed hard for a lenient ruling for him as is suggested by recent images.

Salman Khan’s sister Aprita Khan along with friend and alleged former lover Katrina Kaif was seen heading to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday, two days before Salman’s hearing. Arpita was joined by her two-year-old son Ahil Sharma. The two offered prayers at the much visited by celebrities temple together.

Katrina who has been co-actor to Salman in seven films was seen dressed down in a white cotton kurta. Earlier, she was spotted outside Arpita’s house getting into the car for the temple. She looked more than happy to be in Ahil’s presence. She even cuddled him in the car before they set off for the temple.

The prayers offered by the duo however don’t seem to be much effective as Salman was eventually convicted in the case while the four other accused, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu were let go.

The conviction comes due to the 1998 poaching case when two blackbucks were shot dead near the Bishnoi community village of Kankani in October 1998. Khan with other actors went on a hunt after spending the day shooting for his film Hum Saath Saath Hain.