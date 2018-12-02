image
Sunday, December 2nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone give their friendship another chance?

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone give their friendship another chance?

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 02 2018, 2.12 pm
back
Alia BhattArjun KapoorBollywoodbrahmastraDeepika PadukonedeepveerEntertainmentkatrina kaifRanbir Kapoorranveer singhRekhasanjay duttShah Rukh KhanTiger ShroffVarun Dhawan
nextA whacky title for Jayam Ravi’s school boy drama!
ALSO READ

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff: Time to make their love official?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have a true 'private wedding', beat Virushka and DeepVeer

Panipat: Arjun Kapoor hides his look while Sanjay Dutt flaunts it