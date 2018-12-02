Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone give their friendship another chance?

Saturday night saw Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone host their second Mumbai reception that saw many biggies from the industry make their presence felt at Grand Hyatt. From Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Tiger Shroff to Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Bachchan family and many others graced the event in their fashionable best. But what made heads turn was Katrina Kaif’s presence at the DeepVeer reception.

We all know Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have a history and reportedly the two don’t share good rapport, courtesy their common ex - Ranbir Kapoor. While the Brahmastra actor is currently head over heels on his co-star Alia Bhatt, his past is hidden to none, as he dated both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif and that’s where the problem between the two Bollywood divas began. Time and again when Kat was quizzed about DP and vice versa, the two have always kept mum. The two also share good common friends in B-town but they are never seen together at Bollywood events or parties.

But looks like after Saturday night, the cold war between new bride Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif finally seems to have come to an end. While DeepVeer’s gesture of inviting Kat shows couple’s big heart, Katrina Kaif showed much grace in accepting the invite and gracing the occasion. The move displays the intention of both Katrina and Deepika to move and give their friendship another chance.

Now we hope to see the two leading ladies of Bollywood bonding in the future and we hope to see the two share screen space together too.