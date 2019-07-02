Katrina Kaif, without a doubt, is among one of the most fittest stars of Bollywood. The actor’s fabulous figure, with those sensuous curves and drool-worthy abs are something that have always got her fans going gaga. Well, apart from Katrina’s effortless hard work, if there’s one person who should be given all the credit for the Zero actor’s attitude towards fitness - the well-known celebrity fitness instructor. We are talking about Yasmin Karachiwala, who turned a year older on July 2. And Katrina, along with Vaani Kapoor and Sophie Choudry, made sure to celebrate Yasmin’s special day with a blast.
In a couple of pictures and videos that have been shared by the popular trainer, we could spot her cutting the cake while at the gym, as Katrina, Vaani and Sophie cheered their hearts out. One of the videos also featured Yasmin getting a peck on the cheek by the gorgeous Katrina, who then proceeded to wish her a very happy birthday. Such an adorable sight!
Take a look at the videos and pictures from Yasmin Karachiwala's birthday bash here:
View this post on Instagram
— @yasminkarachiwala ‘s pre-birthday ✨🎊 celebrations ♥️
A post shared by 💍 (@katrina.clips) on
View this post on Instagram
— @katrinakaif @yasminkarachiwala 😍♥️
A post shared by 💍 (@katrina.clips) on
In the past, Yasmin Karachiwala revealed how she helped Katrina transform for Chikini Chameli. The two first met a party where Kat directly approached the trainer asking, "If I come to work out with you, will you help me lose this weight?" To which Yasmin obliged. She was quoted as saying, "I said, 'yeah, sure! and that was that. Next day, she was at my doorstep, ready to workout and that's what we did. The result was Chikini Chameli. While the general standard is 20-24 percent body fat, Katrina brought down her proportions to a mere 16 percent."Read More