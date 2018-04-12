Katrina Kaif to soon pen down her journey claims reports

Actress Katrina Kaif has become one of the established names in Bollywood after over a decade-long stint in the industry. She made it all on her own without an uncle or a cousin to lend her a hand while climbing the career graph. Her story as an in outsider making it big in the industry remains yet to be heard. But this won’t be for long as she is reported to have come on board with a deal to pen her autobiography with a publisher.

"When Katrina was approached initially, she felt it was too soon to write an autobiography. After much convincing, she has agreed to come on board," the Mid-Day quoted a source saying. If you are wondering if there will be hints of her alleged relationship with Bollywood supremo, Salman Khan, you will be disheartened. "The story is pitched as a motivational one and anything about her personal life doesn't fit into the template will be excluded," continued the source.

The book said to be titled Barbie Dreams will place a great deal of focus on her upbringing and the countries she grew up in. "The book will focus on her childhood and growing up years. Since she lived in several countries, including Japan, Belgium and London, she will talk about the influence of myriad cultures on her personality," reported Mid-Day.

She will also reflect on her career in the industry, "Despite starting with a controversial film like Boom (2003), she will decode how she bagged projects wisely to ensure a long innings in Bollywood," added the source.

An autobiography from one of the celebrated actress of the industry will surely make for an interesting read.