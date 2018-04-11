Katrina Kaif’s latest look from Zero will make you swoon

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero has become one of the most awaited films of the year. Seeing Khan play a dwarf for the first time has made it one of the biggest films to be on the lookout for. Now it seems like there may be more reasons to watch the film. Katrina Kaif, one of the lead of the film will also be seen in a new avatar as shared by her on social media.

The black and white image shows Katrina as the quintessential bride. And while she may have shared a monochrome image, pictures of her in a red Kanjeevaram saree paired with gold jewelry has got fans swooning over this new look. The brooding tone of the picture only adds to the attractiveness. Fan pictures shared from the set of Zero in Mumbai later revealed the complete look from the film where she is flaunting her lean figure in a bridal red and gold saree.

Katrina is said to be a paying an actress struggling with alcoholism in the film where Khan plays a dwarf. The teaser of the film revealed it to be a retro ride of Bollywood but Khan wants to emphasize that it is also a serious movie. There has been a steady flow of images from the set of the film. Images of SRK with his leading ladies as well as images of him goofing around and even one where he calls Katrina his ‘manager’. He told Hindustan Times, “Katrina is having fun doing all this. I think Zero is technically and emotionally a difficult film, so it required that kind of individuals who can create fun atmosphere on the film set and that is what Katrina is doing. It is so nice of her and entire team to have this kind of atmosphere all around.”

My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets. pic.twitter.com/OOkoKMljPp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 9, 2018

Zero is expected to have a December 21 release.