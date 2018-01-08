Life was not all bright for Katrina Kaif, reveals the star herself

Bollywood’s top leading lady Katrina Kaif did not have it easy when it came to success but the star stuck to her ambitions and is now reaping the fruits of her determination. With Tiger Zinda Hai crossing the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office, one can only expect merry stories from the star, but like any human being, she too had her moments of self-doubt and insecurities like the ones she shared with DNA.

"I went through a period when I faced a lot of insecurities because of several things that happened. But today, the most important thing is that I'm at peace with myself," she said

However, being peaceful does not mean being laid back for Kaif as she further explained during the interview. "Obviously, I'm working as hard as any other person in the industry. I'm not an exception, but I'm secure and happy with myself now. I no longer get hyper and let that affect the film. I've done my training, put in hard work and I just want to let it flow easily rather than add force... The last two years have taught me much more about myself - how to work, introspect and lead our lives,” she added.

While she might have found her peace, it is not easy holding her throne in the industry as she might have learned from failures like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos. There is no blueprint for success in Bollywood and Kaif has learnt just that. "I had loved the concept of Baar Baar Dekho as it was very novel. Sometimes, you don't understand why a movie didn't work. With Jagga Jasoos, it was an epic journey... Dada (director Anurag Basu) had a beautiful vision and we did some amazing things. We don't have answers to why the film didn't work," she said.

The star is currently shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan which will see a Diwali release.