Katrina's little sister Isabelle Kaif to make her debut with a dance flick

Siblings following footsteps in Bollywood is a common occurrence in the industry. The Chopra sisters, Priyanka and Parineeti did it as did the Kapoor’s. This time it is Bolllywood calling for Kaif sisters. Isabelle Kaif is next to enter the industry. The model has already done the rounds of casting and is set to make her debut.

Isabelle is expected to make her debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi. The duo is already working hard to perfect their moves as the Stanley D'Costa movie is going to be a dance drama. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, they have been training hard in several forms of dance like Cha Cha, Samba, Rumba, Paso Doble and Jive to Waltz, Tango, Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot and Quickstep.

In the film, Isabelle will play the part of a Latin ballroom dancer while Sooraj will essay the role of a street dancer who self-trained himself in Salsa, Zumba and Bachata. Reports suggest that Salman Khan played a big hand in bringing together the film. The movie is said to go on the floor in mid-April.

T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar told Mumbai Mirror, “This is the first time a Hindi film will showcase so many dance forms. Stanley has been working rigorously with Isabelle and Sooraj for the last two months. We are looking at releasing the film in the last quarter of 2018.”

For Isabelle’s sake we hope she finds the perfect pair of dancing shoes for her debut.