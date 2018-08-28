Katy Perry denies being sexually assaulted by Dr Luke

Singer Katy Perry attested that the claims of American record producer Dr Luke raping her were ‘outrageous and untrue’. An extract from a deposition provided by Perry was revealed by the legal team representing Dr Luke, after Kesha dropped her own assault charges against the producer, as per reports. Lawyers from Dr Luke’s side are now suing Kesha of defamation. They are now accusing the 31-year-old of telling Lady Gaga that Luke had sexually assaulted Kesha in 2016.

According to reports, Perry denied the rumours of the assault. When asked if she was sexually assaulted or raped, Perry replied that she was not. She even denied being offered a roofie, or having sexual or romantic relationships with Dr Luke.

Reports mentioned that the suit said that Kesha had sent a message to Lady Gaga in 2016 claiming that Dr Luke raped Perry. Another deposition from Gaga was partially released on August 27, reports Variety. “He said something like, ‘I heard he raped Katy, too,'” Gaga had testified.

Meanwhile, a statement released by Dr Luke read: ‘The false narrative Kesha created about being raped became widely accepted, damaging Dr. Luke’s reputation irreparably.’ Kesha’s lawyers on the other hand stated, ‘Kesha has never claimed to have any independent knowledge of any alleged assault of Katy Perry. But, to be clear, Dr. Luke is suing Kesha based on a private, one-on-one text message that Kesha sent Lady Gaga in 2016, shortly after Interscope CEO John Janick told Kesha and Lady Gaga he’d heard a rumor that Dr. Luke had also abused Katy Perry.’