Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 teaser: Amitabh Bachchan is back to change the fate of common man

The game which celebrates the IQ of Indians and provides anyone a platform to earn money, yes you guessed it right, Kaun Banega Crorepati is soon set to hit your television screen, again. India’s most loved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati will soon be back with the tenth season. The show saw a stellar last season with supreme BARC reports as evidence. Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan will return to the hot seat as the host for the show. The first teaser has been unveiled on Monday by Sony Entertainment Television, and we’re already keeping our answers ready.

The promo is endearing and will surely pull at your heartstrings, as it presents the story of a common man. Lakhan Yadav, the man who features in the video, is ready to do whatever it takes for his child’s education. His story resounds with millions of India’s who go far, only to be brought to a screeching halt due to lack of finances.

Cut to the studio and we Yadav opposite top host Big B. The actor asks him what would happen to his dream if he did not earn the requisite amount, the man replies that he would not give up on his dreams. One cannot help but identify with the man and say, sahi jawab.

The show is expected to replace Dus Ka Dum 3 and Zindagi Ke Crossroads on Sony TV. With Big B as the host, inspiring stories and some big wins in store, the channel is expecting the show to bring in the numbers!