Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Haathi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma passes away

Popular TV actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who was best known for his role of Dr Hansraj Haathi in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, died on Monday afternoon due to massive cardiac arrest.

"He was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for the shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything," says Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of TMKOC.

Reportedly, Azad was unwell and was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital at Mira Road, Mumbai. Apart from working on the small screen, Azad had also featured in a few films including Aamir Khan’s Mela and Funtoosh.

He was an integral part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma that has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for airing the highest number of episodes on television, both original and repeat. On June 28 this year, the cast and crew celebrated not the end of 2500 episodes but a dream to complete 5000 episodes of the show.

The loss is unimaginable. May his family gather the strength to tackle this sad news and may his soul rest in peace.