Kedarnath back on the floor but without producer support?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath has been in progress for some time now. As disputes between director Abhishek Kapoor and producer KriArj Entertainment ensued, the film was halted with talks of it being dropped altogether and it seems like the makers are working towards a resolution. The project may be back on track with Kapoor sharing a video on social media showing the start of the second half of his film schedule.

Earlier, both sides had issued official statements saying they found fault lines in each other’s work but the water seems to have turned cold now. KriArj let their lawyer do the talking, saying they will drag the matter to court. “KriArj, T-Series and Balaji are the rightful owners of the film as its co-producers and therefore GITS has no rights to oust KriArj out of the film and out of its legal rights as producers and owners of the film. We will be moving the Bombay High Court for enforcing our rights on the film by early next week and we hope to secure the necessary reliefs from the Hon’ble Court,” said their laywer Lavin C Hirani.

Kapoor had earlier stated that he had terminated all contracts with KriArj in the middle of January by which the production house stood no ground to make a stake in the film. He even went on to rubbish claims of him being unable to deliver the film on time a few days ago, “GITS has terminated the agreement with KriArj on 15 Jan 2018 on account of default committed by KriArj. Defaults include default in payment, bouncing of cheque and bouncing of NEFT; as importantly, also lack of transparency in their dealings,” said his statement.

Repeated calls to KriArj remained unanswered despite top sources previously confirming a rift. The movie now seems to be back on the floors at least as per social media but without KriArj’s support it seems.