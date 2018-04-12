Kedarnath pulled out of its production blues by Ronnie Screwvala

There is finally a silver lining in the cloud for Kedarnath. The film is reported to have been rescued from the dungeons of its blockade by Bollywood producer Ronnie Screwvala. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial will get on the floor after director-producer disputes have finally been put to rest. The relief comes after months of lockdown over the project.

Ahmedabad Mirror quoted a source close to the development, “When Ronnie saw footage from Kedarnath, he loved it and has decided to back the film. He has paid Bhushan and Prernaa around Rs 14 crore and Ekta approximately Rs 8 crore for their investment in the film and has now completely taken over the film along with Abhishek.” Disputes of non-payment, ballooning budget and unmet deadlines had plagued the project ever since it started shoot. It was initially being bank rolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Films. It was later taken over by KriArj Entertainment.

Disputes between Kapoor and KriArj owner Prernaa Arora arose with each openly maligning the other. However, Ronnie seems to want to look past it. “Kedarnath is a great love story set against the backdrop of the powerful true-life event that affected us all during the floods in 2013. It completely matches my vision of great stories that need to be told and I can’t wait to bring this story to the audiences early next year,” the man of the hour Screwvala told the daily.

This will be the second time Kapoor and Ronnie will be teaming up after Kai Po Che! Kedarnath stars Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan. It is a lover story set with the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods in 2013.