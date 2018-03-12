Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khans debut in legal trouble, producers KriArj move court

Talent launches in Bollywood are huge which is why everyone steps gingerly when it comes to their first film. When you are a star kid, you already have the spotlight shining on you, which is why your first choice of film gets scrutinised even more. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan is learning the lesson. The yet to be launched Bollywood aspirant may have hit rock bottom with her first film Kedarnath. Industry sources say the Abhishek Kapoor directorial is now reported to have been put on hold.

Top sources from KriArj Entertainment confirmed that the movie has been put on hold for now and will not proceed till disputes from the production house and Kapoor's side have been cleared legally. Refusing to make a statement on record, the source said that the house regretted taking over Kapoor's film after Balaji shelved it due to increasing budget demands from Kapoor. As of now, the house just wants to steer clear of the project. It regretted the matter making headlines since Sara Ali's career was at stake but it wished things had ended amicably for Kapoor and the film.

Starring opposite Sushant Sigh Rajput in the project, Kedarnath would have been a golden launch for Sara Ali but the plans seems to have been messed up for her due to director-producer conflict say industry sources. Director Abhishek Kapoor, infamous for his delayed deliveries, ran into hot waters with production house KriArj Entertainments after failing to deliver on time and demanding higher amount for the music’s rights from Bollywood music mogul T-series and several other discrepancies.

Over-withdrawal on the production budget and mismanagement of resources seems to have been the core reasons for the battle to have been taken to court said industry insiders. Initially made on a budget of Rs 50 cr, Kapoor was reported to have failed to deliver on time extending time and investment on the project.

The release date of the film was initially announced to be December 2018 but that was later deferred to 2019 as almost 35-50 days of shoot remains, meaning almost half the film is still to be worked on reported those close to the film.

While this is a big blow for Sara Ali, for Rajput too, this stands to be the second film to be shelved after Chanda Mama Door Ke. While trouble surrounds Kedarnath, Sara Ali is rumoured to be a top contender for the role of a teen in the sequel of Hindi Medium.