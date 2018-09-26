Keerthy Suresh to romance a Chinese actor in Mohanlal’s Marakkar?

Veteran director Priyadarshan is all set to take the shoot of his much-awaited biggie Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham on floors by the 1st of November. The film is billed as the biggest project in Mollywood ever, and stars Mohanlal in the lead role. And now, we hear that the happening beauty Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play an important role in the film.

According to a source from the unit, “Keerthy will be seen as a Chinese hero’s pair in Marakkar. In our history, Chiang Juvan known as Chinali, is a celebrated young commander. The actor who will be essaying the role has also been finalized.”

It is interesting to see Keerthy say yes to such a role, after pairing up with top heroes such as Vijay, Suriya, Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan in the Tamil industry. If this is true, it is quite an experimental and brave decision to go ahead with this character in order to make her way back into the Malayalam film industry, which had last hosted her in 2014’s Ring Master.

Many well-known faces such as Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Madhu, and Nedumudi Venu are already a part of Marakkar.