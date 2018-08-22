Kerala Floods: Celebs who went on-ground to lend a helping hand!

Kerala, God's own country, is living its nightmare. The beautiful state is submerged underwater and is facing the worst floods witnessed in recent times. The state has hit a death toll of nearly 400, with more than 80,000 people left homeless. Such a disaster needed worldwide attention, and in came our some noted celebrities who went the extra mile to be a part of the rescue and relief operation, apart from extending the monetary support.

Tovino Thomas

The actor who has been a part of many hit films such as Godha, Mayanadhi and the recent hit Maradona, has been busy over the last few days helping those in need. Tovino even opened his house for the flood victims without giving a second thought. No arm chair activism here!

Below is this video of the actor unloading materials.

He is also using his Instagram page to spread messages and arrange help.

Amala Paul

Despite suffering a hand injury, Amala Paul has been effective in delivering relief materials and meeting those who have been affected by the calamity. Here is a video.

Indrajith Sukumaran

Indrajith Sukumaran, brother of popular actor Prithviraj, has been instrumental in coordinating the materials and logistics at the Regional Sports Centre in Ernakulam, Kochi. Along with his wife Poornima, Indrajith’s actions have been important in distributing the goods that have been coming in from all parts of India. He shared this video from the venue 3 days ago.

Parvathy

Parvathy is another well-known actress, who is actively taking part in coordinating and organising for the relief items required by those who are stranded. She too, has been a part of the proceedings at Anbodu Kochi.