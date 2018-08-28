Kerala floods delay Onam releases, here is the final schedule!

The floods in Kerala have been one of the worst natural calamities to hit India in recent times, garnering worldwide attention and monetary help. The theatre setup in Kerala itself was hit by a loss of Rs 30 crore, with four screens totally devastated by the floods. All the film releases which were scheduled for an Onam showdown have now been pushed to September and October, with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce coming forward to allot dates.

Tovino Thomas’ political satire Theevandi will be the first of all the releases, hitting the screens on September 7. It will be accompanied by Prithviraj’s crime thriller Ranam.

Next in line would be Mammootty’s comedy entertainer Oru Kuttanadan Blog and Biju Menon’scomedy-drama Padayottam, both of which will see the light of the day on September 14. Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s much-awaited drama Varadhan will release on September 20. The film is directed by Amal Neerad and is produced by Nazriya. Mangalyam Thanthunanena and Johnny Johnny Yes Appa will be the two other films for the weekend.

The final weekend of the month will see three other small films hitting the marquee. Nivin Pauly’s much awaited period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni has been pushed to October, as the team will be coming out with an official announcement on the release date soon.