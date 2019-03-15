Kesari: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's banter is inescapable

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest B-towner as he juggles between different genres of the film in a single year. Be it action, comedy or a masala potboiler, we will see different shades of Akshay in a particular year. The year 2019 is no different for Mr. Khiladi as he kicks off the year with Kesari which is based on the true story of one of the bravest battles that India ever fought. The film depicts the story of The Battle of Saragarhi which was fought in the year 1897 where 21 soldiers fought a mighty 10,000 Afghani Pathans on the battlefield.

The film's trailer and songs of the film too received a lukewarm response. These days we see filmmakers and actors going the length to promote their film, Kesari was different. The makers released the film’s first look and the songs online and directly conducted the interviews with the star cast. On Friday, the makers of the film finally decided to keep a press conference where the Kesari team (comprising of Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, director Anurag Singh) interacted with the media. Here are the highlights from the Kesari event.

Akshay Kumar, who has a massive fan following all across the globe, received a warm welcome from his fans at the theatre.

Parineeti Chopra plays Akshay’s love interest in the film was dressed in a yellow long dress. Karan commented on Parineeti’s dress. “Parineeti has just come from her wedding.” And everyone busted into laughter. Later, Karan clarified that he was just joking and that she isn’t getting married.

Akshay Kumar who has openly confessed his love and respect for the uniform said that Kesari is very close to his heart. “Kesari for me is a very special film because my father was in the army. Kesari is a film which every Indian should be proud of. People have seen 300 and they praise it that it is an amazing film even though it’s a fictitious film. I am not against it or not telling people not to watch the film but here in India, we have a real story where 21 Sardars bravely fought against mighty 10,000 soldiers. I would want people to watch the film especially the youth.”

Answering a journalist’s question on his character in the film, Akshay started talking about it and spoke about the heavy swords used in those days. “Humne to film me halke swords use kiye the wo log ne to 20 kilo ke use kiye hai. Kyunki wo log pure ghee khate the” and started laughing. (We used lightweight swords in the film whereas in those days people used 20 kg swords because they used to eat pure ghee) Karan joined in with his comment and said “Bakiyon ka pata nahi par aap asli wala ghee khate hai” (Don’t know about others but you surely eat pure ghee) “Plus your discipline and everything has kept you fit. Once I told Akshay that I want to meet you for the film and he said come down at 6 and I went to meet him at 6pm and that’s when I realised he wanted me to come and meet him at 6 am so that’s Akshay for you”. Akshay was in no mood to let Karan go this time and took his case .“This proves that Karan went to a night school. He has forgotten his childhood. He used to going to school at 1.30-2 am to school to study.”

Post the event, Akshay interacted with his fans who had come to meet him and posed for pictures with them. The Anurag Singh directorial venture is slated to release on March 21 this year.