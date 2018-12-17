Kesari: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra call it a wrap

The year 2018 has been a year of fresh pairs on the silver screen, be it Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu, Ayushmann Khurrana- Sanya Malhotra and others. 2019 seems to be no different as we will be seeing a few new pairs teaming up for films. One such pair is of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. The two actors will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Karan Johar’s war drama Kesari. The film that was being canned in Jaipur has now come to an end.

The actors took to their respective Instagram accounts and announced the film’s wrap. While Parineeti Chopra stated that she is happy to be associated with this epic war movie, Akshay said that it’s a wrap for Kesari, a film which swells up his chest with immense pride. With the post, Parineeti also revealed her look from Kesari. While Akshay has a huge turban on his head, Pari can be seen in a completely desi avatar donning a salwar-kameez.

Earlier in September, on Saragahi day, Akshay had shared one of the film’s poster and paid a tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi.

Talking about the film, directed by Anurag Singh who earlier directed Dil Bole Hadippa!, Kesari also stars Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. It is the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participates in the Battle of Saragarhi while yearning for the respect of his estranged daughter. In this battle fought in 1897, 21 Sikhs had faced 10,000 Afghans. The film is set to hit the screens on March 21, 2019.