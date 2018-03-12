Kevin Spacey Foundation downs shutter in UK

After #MeToo and Time’s Up movement figured prominent at award shows, their effect is slowly being realised in real life. Kevin Spacey, one of the prominent actors to face sexual assault allegations against him is seeing the fall of his career. In a statement by the charitable trust, the actor’s foundation, Kevin Spacey Foundation in UK announced downing its shutter on February 28.

“The Trustees have reached the conclusion that the work of the Kevin Spacey Foundation UK is no longer viable and as such the Foundation will be closing on the 28 February 2018. The Trustees would like to thank all their partners, artists and organisations for the great work that has been done in association with the Foundation. The Trustees hope that the objects of the charity will be taken forward by other organisations,” the statement read.

The organization worked with young talent in film, theater and dance, offering scholarships and awards, mentorships and educational programs. It even has a branch in the United States of America but the future of that is not yet certain. In 2015, the American branch had listed $1 million in asset.

The closure comes after allegations surfaced against Spacey following which he was dropped from the board of the organization in November. He was also removed from prime time show ‘House Of Cards’ followed by ‘All The Money In The World’. Currently, the Scotland Yard is looking into the sexual assault investigation against Spacey.