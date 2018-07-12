Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: From Shamita Shetty to Bharti Singh, here’s the confirmed list of contestants

The Indian version to Fear Factor namely Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon be hitting the small screen. While fans were speculating many contestants for its ninth season, the full and final list is finally out and must say it's pretty impressive. The show is said to be hosted by director Rohit Shetty and this time, it is all set to roll in Argentina.

Here’s the final list of contestants who'll be seen battling their fears.

Shamita Shetty

A Bollywood actress who's known more for being Shilpa Shetty's sister, Shamita was earlier seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss (Season 3) and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 8). And looks like her stint on TV will still continue, as the babe will now appear on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Aditya Narayan

The singer, who recently turned into a meme fest after his infamous outburst at an IndiGo Airlines staff member, will also be seen on the stunt-based reality show.

Punit Pathak

It's no surprise why the makers have roped in a dancer, choreographer and actor Punit Pathak for KKK 9. His agility and flexibility will surely come handy during the tasks.

Vikas Gupta

The third runner-up of the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta will be seen showing his daredevil side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Aly Goni

Known for appearing on reality show likes Splitsvilla and playing a lead role in daily soaps like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Ye Hai Mohabbatein, it’ll be interesting to see Aly on a stunt based reality show like this one.

Ridhima Pandit

She has starred in popular TV show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, and will now be seen in playing with her fears on KKK9.

Avika Gor

Popular for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu, Gor will now appear in a reality show of an entirely different kind.

Zain Imam

Naamkarann actor Zain Imam will be next seen turning up the heat in KKK 9. The actor is quite popular among girls and we are sure they are already looking forward to seeing him perform some daredevil stunts.

Bandgi Kalra

After flashing her love tale in Bigg Boss 11, fans will see the fearless side of Bandgi this time in KKK9.

Jasmin Bhasin

After playing leads in popular daily soaps and appearing in a number of South Indian movies, Bhasin will next be seen in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya

Laughter queen Bharti Singh has also been roped in for the stunt show along with husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. Surely it will be fun and stunt-filled treat for all the fans!

So are you excited with the contestant list for KKK9? Let us know in the comments below.