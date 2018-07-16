Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni, Zain Imam are having a ball in Argentina before the shoot begins

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most successful shows on Indian television. The Indian version of the American reality show Fear Factor will soon return with the ninth season. Director Rohit Shetty will resume his hosting duties. This time, the makers have promised more thrill and more crazy stunts. And the line-up of the contestants also looks quite interesting. Vikas Gupta and Bandgi Kalra, Zain Imam, Shamita Shetty, Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jasmin Bhasin, Sreesanth, Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni, Ridhima Pandit and Punit Pathak are on-board for Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, which will be shot in Argentina this year. They all left the country last week and looks like they are having a whale of a time there before they start shooting and basically face their fears.

Vikas, Haarsh and Aly have been posting many pics from Argentina on their respective Instagram accounts. And while they are having fun now, we are sure that their smiles will be wiped off once they start shooting for the show. So while they and we wait for the shooting to begin, check out their pictures here:

What do you think about Khatron Ke Khiladi 9? Are you excited? Because we definitely are.