Khushi Kapoor's prom look gives all the right signals for a modeling career

Late superstar Sridevi’s daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are striding into the world without their mother. But their stride forward is being done with a few helping hands by their mother’s friends. The actress’s youngest, Khushi is only proof of that. Images shared on social media suggest that she is another heartthrob in the making as the internet can’t get enough of her.

She may be just 17-years-old but she has already learnt a veritable part of the fashion trope when it comes to dressing right. On Friday she attended her school prom looking dapper as ever. Dressed in the country’s top designer creation, Falguni and Shane Peacock’s floor length gown, she posed right for the camera. The feather trimmed sheer gown had black and white embellishments all to accentuate her slender figure. A slit even let Khushi flaunt her long legs.

💥 A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Apr 13, 2018 at 2:48pm PDT

The images shows her posing like a pro against a wall and at the dressing table. Styled by celebrity stylist, Tanya Ghavri, she got all the right helping hand to look perfect for the special night. She kept the look simple with delicate strappy stilettos and bright red lips.

💥 A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Apr 13, 2018 at 2:48pm PDT

Khushi has so far not shown any Bollywood aspiration like her elder sister Janhvi but her glam look can sure sound the bugle for a modeling career. Her close friendship with Manish Malhotra may even do the trick for the youngster.