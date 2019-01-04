Kiara Advani is happy to get 'sandwiched' between Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati

While there were rumours of Kiara Advani being approached for the sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal, the actress recently took to her Twitter handle and had denied the same. Advani, however, is all set to make it big in the South Cinema with Vinaya Videheya Rama alongside the charismatic Ram Charan. The action flick is said to hit the theaters on January 11 and before it makes it to the silver screen, Kiara with the lead actor of her film graced Rana Daggubati’s talk show No. 1 Yaari to share her experience. The girl has shared a bundle of pictures from the sets on her Instagram and seems like the trio had a ball of a time.

In the shared post we see Kiara between the two dark and handsome men. The lady looks gorgeous in a dramatic slit dress with gelled hair and huge baubles. On the other hand, the boys are seen looking dapper and decent in their respective formal attire. Kiara has captioned the post as ‘Sandwiched between the two good-looking yaaris’. Quirky, isn’t she? FYI, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan are close buddies and know each other before their college days.

Must say, Kiara is quite lucky to grab a film opposite the South sensation, Ram Charan. During her shooting schedule with Charan in Hyderabad, the lead actor, and his wife hosted a party at their residence to make Advani feel like home. The party was attended by many well-known faces from the South Industry.