Kiara Advani to star in Ram Charan flick marking her second Telugu film

When you make it big in Bollywood, it opens the door for other industries. While experienced stars like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra migrate to Hollywood, newbies prefer to break the Tollywood market first. Bollywood girl Kiara Advani is already doing the rounds in Telugu film industry. The actress has reportedly been roped in for her second film in the land down south even as her first Telugu film is still in the making.

She will be playing the lead in the yet to be named film opposite Telugu star Ram Charan. Director Boyapati Sreenu has himself brought together the cast which also includes another Bollywood name, Vivek Oberoi. While Oberoi’s career in Bollywood had been dimming, he seems to want to try his luck in Tollywood. The cast also includes superstar Prashant all to give the movie the stamp of a stellar cast.

The movie which hit the floor just a few days ago will mark Advani’s second Telugu film with Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Mahesh Babu marking her first. These big breaks for Advani are scoring major marks for the actress in her career. Best known for her role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story romancing Sushant Singh Rajput, she was last seen in thriller flick Machine which eventually tanked at the box office. But Tollywood seems to have a better summoning for her.

This movie also marks a second of sorts for Vivek Oberoi, his first Tamil film in the South Indian film industry being Ajith’s Vivegam. Slowly becoming a pro at negative roles, he will again be seen as a villain in this Ram Charan starrer. The South Indian film industries seems to slowly become a redemption of sorts for struggling Bollywood stars.