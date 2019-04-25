Kiccha Sudeep to release second trailer of Upendra's I Love You

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 3.30 pm April 25 2019, 3.30 pm

Actor-director Upendra has been in the news with regard to his next film I love You, in which Rachita Ram is playing the female lead. While the makers still have not given a release date for the film, fans are getting eager by the day to see their favourite star on the big screen again. The film was originally postponed due to the general elections since Upendra was canvassing for the candidates. Now, we hear that fans are going to get to see a trailer soon and that it would be unveiled by none other than Kiccha Sudeep!

Our sources revealed to us, “The makers have chosen Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep to release the second trailer of the film. This will help the film since Sudeep has a massive number of followers.” The film has been having trouble finding a release since December. While it initially got a release date last year, the makers decided to dub the film in Telugu and have a Telugu release too. This obviously delayed the film’s release. Now, finally it is being said that the film will see a release next month.

This film also features Sonu Gowda and Triveni in the cast along with Upendra and Rachita. The film has completed its Censor Board formalities and we can expect an official announcement regarding the release date soon! Upendra is a very accomplished actor and it sure looks like the actor is inching towards another massive hit! Let us wait and see how well I Love You performs at the box office! Stay tuned...