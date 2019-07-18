Soheib Ahsan July 18 2019, 12.02 am July 18 2019, 12.02 am

For a lot of people, no matter how close they get to their idol or star, the glow never diminishes. This is exactly how Kichcha Sudeepa feels. Recently, the South star met Ajay Devgn, which he called a treasured memory and said that it was a privilege meeting him. Kichcha Sudeepa is known for acting in a variety of Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. Although he has never worked with Ajay Devgn, they might have stronger chances as Ajay Devgn is set to make his debut into the Telugu film industry with RRR.

A true Gentleman. Was a previlige meeting u @ajaydevgn sir. Moment Treasured. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/7UkFVsb3G3 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 17, 2019

One might say that Kichcha Sudeepa is riding the high tide as a fan right now. He is currently shooting for Prabhudeva's Dabangg 3, which also brought him close to Salman Khan. This was also a fanboy moment for the actor who shared a picture of himself with Salman Khan calling him his superstar. Earlier, he was also seen in Salman Khan's Instagram post dancing alongside him and Prabhudeva. What a week for Kichcha Sudeepa. Here's to hoping that he gets more films that bring him closer to his heroes!

Check out Kichcha Sudeepa's picture below: