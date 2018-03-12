Kim Kardashian smitten by Indian accessories during magazine shoot

Kim Kardashian is a sweetheart when it comes to bracing American magazine covers but come March, she will be seen on Indian newsstands featured on the Indian edition of Vogue. The reality television star and entrepreneur looked all dolled up in an Indian outfit for the photo shoot. The magazine spread has her in a variety of outfits all to bring out her valued Kardashian asset.

In one of the most captivating images shared, Kardashian is seen in an animal embroidered Anita Dongre lehenga. Her long platinum hair remains in a messed up look while Kardashian looks on giving us a side profile of her famous figure. An excerpt shared from the interview states show she was smitten by the Indian accessories used during the shoot and said, “I told my show that we have to figure out how to get to India”.

A stylist and trendsetter herself, she discussed her journey of crossing 13 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians along with what makes a perfect Kardashian. The cover page look shared from the spread, sees her dressed in black satin dress with plunging neckline with a rose background. “I thought I was just going to run my clothing store. I didn’t think [the show] would go beyond season 1 or 2. And then as things were happening, my mom and I were so excited.”

The mother of two recently became a mother for the third time through surrogacy. Her platinum locks seen on the spread has been changed to bubble gum pink for now as per her latest images.