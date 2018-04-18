King of secrets Aamir Khan reveals interesting details about his Thugs of Hindostan character

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is the king when it comes to keeping his roles under wraps. No amount of questioning, teasing or pressure has ever got the star to share details of his upcoming projects unless he wishes to divulge the details. In a rare instance however, c

“I’m playing a character who cannot be trusted at all – [so it’s the] very opposite of Dangal … He’s a very slippery character. He has no scruples at all – for money he can sell his mother out. He’s like that,” he said.

Mr Perfectionist further added, “But (the character) is a very entertaining guy. So it’s a very entertaining kind of a film. No message this time. Just have a good time.”

His look for the film has been kept under tight wrap with just Khan’s nose ring giving the only signal of the look being out of the world. Earlier on the event of his birthday, when the actor was asked when will fans get to see the first look of the film, the star had firmly said that it will be revealed to the public only with the poster release.

So far very little is known about Thugs of Hindostan apart from the fact that it is a fantasy drama. The movie which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh will have several action sequences. Khan had earlier said that senior Bachchan will be seen performing stunts after a long time and possibly with swords.

The movie is expected to have a Diwali release on November 7.