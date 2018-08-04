Kishore Kumar’s 89th birth anniversary: Did you know he refused to sing for Amitabh Bachchan?

From Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi to Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si and Chedo na Meri Zulfen, Kishore Kumar gave us many magical songs. Rarely can one not be moved by these classics. And he was not only an amazing singer but a brilliant actor too. However, did you know that his foray into acting was a forced decision? It is said that his brother, Ashok, wanted Kishore to be an actor like him and their other brother Anoop, but Kishore resisted relentlessly initially. but later had to obey him.

On his 89th birth anniversary today, let's take a look at some other unknown facts of Kumar's life:

# In an interview in 1985, he told Pritish Nandy, that he loathed acting and wanted to only sing. “I only wanted to sing. Never to act. But somehow, thanks to peculiar circumstances, I was persuaded to act in the movies. I hated every moment of it and tried virtually every trick to get out of it. I muffed my lines, pretended to be crazy, shaved my head off etc. but who cared?” he said.

# And can you believe it? He didn't like Mumbai (Bombay back then) too and wanted to leave the city. In the same interview, he said, “Who can live in this stupid, friendless city where everyone seeks to exploit you every moment of the day? Can you trust anyone out here? Is anyone trustworthy? Is anyone a friend you can count on? I am determined to get out of this futile rat race and live as I’ve always wanted to. In my native Khandwa, the land of my forefathers. Who wants to die in this ugly city?” But he did stay here and went on to become a legend of the Indian cinema and an inspiration for many.

# Kishore Kumar was very strict when it came to money. It is said that he would start singing during recordings, only after his secretary confirmed the receipt of payment. Something which all the youngsters today, especially the freelancers should follow.

#Kumar had no friends and had confessed in an interview that he preferred talking to his trees. He would crack jokes with them and preferred them over humans. Like today, most of the people prefer animals over humans.

#He married four times, first with singer Ruma Ghosh, then actress Madhubala, then he was briefly married to actress Yogita Bali and finally married actress Leena Chandavarkar. His marriage with Leena lasted till he passed away on October 13, 1987. He has two sons Amit Kumar with Ruma and Sumit Kumar with Leena.

#There also came a time when Kishore Kumar even stopped singing for Amitabh Bachchan, apparently because Bachchan refused to act under Kishore’s direction in Mamta Ki Chaon Mein. Rajesh Khanna came onboard for the film, but the film made its way to the theatres after his death.

So how many of these facts did you know?