Kishwer Merchant's hot pictures from her holiday will make you go red in envy!

Television actress Kishwer Merchant, who is happily married to actor Suyyash Rai, has been holidaying in Maldives and is clearly having the time of her life. The actress who loves vacationing jetted off to Dubai for some time off and is now in Maldives to enjoy her time on pristine beaches.

The actress is spending some quality time with her gal pals and has been sharing pictures of her getawayon her social media page. Kishwer looks super-hot as dominates the bikini game. Her curvy bod is on full display as she soaks in the beach life.

Coz am in Maldives bitches 👙🥂 ⛱ @fitzupofficial @cocoonmaldives .. #actor #influencer #traveller #beachlife #waterbaby #traveldiaries2018 #travelphotography #travellifestyle #travelblogger #HealthyCheats #cocoonmaldives #easemytrip #PKtravels #PKexplore ✨ A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on Jul 1, 2018 at 1:04am PDT

One of the actress’ picture from her vacation diaries invited trolls for hubby dearest. Her picture in a red swimsuit had all her industry friends commenting and praising, and Suyyash too chimed in with emoticons but he used an abusive word. That was enough to invite wrath of trolls who mercilessly blamed him for using an unpleasant language to compliment his wife.

The bold couple didn’t give a damn to the trolls and Kishwer had a lovey-dovey reply to his comment. Speaking of their love affair, the two tied the knot on December 16, 2016 and have been an adorable pair since then.