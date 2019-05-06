Kit Harington calls Game of Thrones’ episode 4 twisted, uncomfortable and Shakespearean

Rushabh Dhruv May 06 2019, 11.12 pm May 06 2019, 11.12 pm

Game of Thrones 8 Episode 4 finally saw Daenerys Targaryen arriving at King’s Landing where she met with the Queen of the seven kingdoms, Cersei Lannister. While the internet is filled hell loads of spoilers about the same episode, we are here to tease you with something different. For Kit Harrington, the fourth episode of the eighth and final season of the series is one of his personal favourites. The English actor plays a composed and charged character named Jon Snow. He said that the latest chapter is very Shakespearean as it has a certain 'twisted and uncomfortable' addition to it.

"One of my favourite episodes is four because the characters have seemingly got what they needed. The world is safe now. They're celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. "But as an audience you're going, 'This is only episode four, something's going to happen.' And that's the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There's something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It's so Shakespearean," Harington told to Entertainment Weekly.

View this post on Instagram Tonight. #GameofThrones A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Apr 14, 2019 at 8:58am PDT

Not just Kit, Emilia Clarke also recently dropped a spoiler about the coming episodes. The 32-year-old revealed on Jimmy Kimmel’s show that one of the upcoming episodes will be bigger than the Battle Of Winterfell. Any guesses which one is it gonna be? Episode 3 apparently was nothing compared to what you will experience two weeks from now. Yup, we’re talking about episode 5. “Episode five is bigger,” she said. “I mean, four and five and six, they're all insane, but like…Find the biggest TV you can,” she added.

