Kit Harrington's shocked reaction to Jon Snow killing Daenerys is saddening the web

May 19th was the day when we bid adieu to Game of Thrones for good. While the last season managed to disappoint several fans, the series as a wholesome package is a massive success. Game of Thrones has been broadcasting on HBO for years, and to sign off with a high, the makers decided to produce a documentary on the series titled The Last Watch. The two-hour documentary shows exactly what went into the making of the final season. Right from emotional moments to some funny banter, the documentary covers it all. But the reaction of Kit Harrington on knowing Daenerys' fate is epic.

A scene description from the 2-hour-long documentary has already made it be web. The particular video shows Harrington's quick response to Jon Snow killing the Mother of Dragons - Daenerys Targaryen. Almost in a state of shock, and his hands buried in his hair, Harrington then stares blankly into the page as the scene is being read out loud. Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke, who played Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen on the show, look straight back at Kit.

Besides the documentary, HBO is also working on a couple of GoT spin-offs. If reports are to be believed, they’re likely to be prequels to the events of the current series. Gamespot reports that one of the prequels will be starring Naomi Watts and will begin filming later this year. Not a lot is known about the prequels, except that they are set thousands of years before the events of the present series.