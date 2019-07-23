Abhishek Singh July 23 2019, 4.27 pm July 23 2019, 4.27 pm

Bollywood actor Koena Mitra on Tuesday was sentenced to six months in prison, in a cheque bouncing case which dates back to 2013. The case was registered against Koena in accordance with a complaint lodged by a model named Poonam Sethi in 2013. Following which, Koena was asked to pay Rs 4.64 lakh, of which Rs 1.64 lakh was the interest component, to complainant Sethi.

At the Andheri Metropolitan court in Mumbai, Magistrate Ketaki Chavan rejected the actor’s arguments, which included her claim that Sethi could not afford to lend her Rs 22 lakh. Koena stated that her lawyer wasn’t present in the court during the final argument, so the order was passed without her side of the argument being presented in the court. Koena added that her lawyers are currently working on a challenge plea which is expected to take place next month.

"It is a court matter, so we will go to the higher court to challenge the order. The higher court will give us an order (and) only then can we talk about it. Right now, I don't have anything to say except that it's a fraud case and I am being framed," she said in an interview to in.com.

View this post on Instagram Bollywood actress @thekoenamitra #koenamitra A post shared by Team Koena Mitra (@koena_mitra_) on Feb 12, 2019 at 7:14pm PST

The actor who made her debut back in 2004 with director Sanjay Gupta’s Musafir has been away from the limelight for some time. But recently she made heads turn when she revealed that she isn’t amused with the new version of O Saki Saki. The new Saki saki features in John Abraham’s Batla House and is picturised on Nora Fatehi.

“Honestly if you ask my opinion, I am not a big fan of remix songs and definitely not Saki Saki. I have mix feelings about the song. I love the song visually, Nora is a fabulous dancer and she is looking amazing in the song. But I didn’t like Tanishk Bagchi’s work in it. Saki Saki is one of the hit songs of that era and I guess the makers should have got Vishal- Shekhar and Bosco-Ceaser for this new version as they had done the original one and only they could have done justice to it. Nora is fabulous as a dancer in the song but then you know they killed the song,” Koena said speaking to us.