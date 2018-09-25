Koffee With Karan 6: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor to be the first guests!

Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan, will be coming up with its sixth season soon. The masala-filled show features Bollywood celebrities being their candid best while having a conversation with KJo over a cup of coffee. The trailer of Koffee With Karan 6 was released recently and it exhilarated our excitement. Well, even though the shooting of the gossip infused show is yet to start, looks like the makers have locked down on the first set of celebs to feature in the premiere episode.

As per the latest buzz, it is Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor who will make her debut on KWK 6 along with half-brother Arjun Kapoor. A report in Mumbai Mirror states that the brother-sister duo is expected to shoot for this episode in this week itself.

View this post on Instagram Koffee shoot today!!!! #koffeewithkaran A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 18, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

Janhvi and Arjun’s relationship changed drastically after the death of legendary actress Sridevi. Like a doting brother, Arjun stood by his sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, in the time of the need. This earned Arjun a lot of respect and now we can’t wait to see him chit chatting with sister Janhvi on Koffee With Karan 6.

Also, just last evening we spotted Janhvi visiting bro Arjun at his residence. May be the two were prepping up already!