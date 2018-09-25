image
Tuesday, September 25th 2018
English
Koffee With Karan 6: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor to be the first guests!

Entertainment

Koffee With Karan 6: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor to be the first guests!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 25 2018, 2.35 pm
back
Arjun KapoorBollywoodchat showEntertainmentFirst Guestjanhvi kapoorkaran joharKoffee with Karan 6
nextJayalalithaa biopic: First poster of The Iron Lady is out now!
ALSO READ

Dhoom Dhadakka from Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Punjabi moves are on point

Arjun Kapoor wishes his 'shady, useless' BFF Kunal Rawal

Arjun Kapoor is a doting brother, flies back to be with ailing sister