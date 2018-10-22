Koffee With Karan 6: Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh to bring swag to the couch

Ever since Karan Johar announced the sixth season to his popular chat show Koffee With Karan, we have been treated to some unusual pairings. The premiere episode on October 21, saw two A-List beauties, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt sharing their secrets.

Now, the darling director has shared a picture with the new entrants on his show. He is all set to sip the Koffee with “RAPSTAR” Badshah and “ROCKSTAR” Diljit Dosanjh, in his own words.

Well, the duo is making a debut of sorts on the show and we are sure, the episode is going to be a musical of sorts. We ain’t sure when this episode is going to be aired, because the second episode will have Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in it. The other list of guests on the show include Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Aamir Khan (solo appearance), Varun Dhawan-Katrina Kaif, to name a few.

There will be many more names cropping up soon and we’re excited already, because the first episode set the bar so high, that we have our hopes pinned on the other episodes too. KJo, knows how to extract the juiciest of gossip from his celeb guests and we are sure, after Deepika’s confessions around her love life, next week, Ranveer too is going to spill many secrets.