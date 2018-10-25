Koffee with Karan 6: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar make their Kouch debut

One of the most awaited TV shows of the year, the Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan is finally here! The show is widely known for its starry content and is full of B-town gossip and secrets. Two of Bollywood's leading ladies, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were in the premiere episode and in coming days we will see many such pairs. Here's some good news for those who want Nepotism to die out - we will see actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar make their Koffee debut.

Show’s host Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a stunning photo with his esteemed and talented guests.

While talking about Rajkummar and Bhumi, both actors are known for their performance on the silver screen but this will be the first time they'll appear on a widely watched chat show.

Earlier in the day, Karan took to Twitter and asked fans to send across questions for Rajkummar and Bhumi as he was all set to shoot with them for the episode. The tweet got garnered widespread engagement from fans and a variety of questions could be spotted.

Ok guys!!! Going to shoot with the two wonderful actors @psbhumi and @RajkummarRao for #KoffeeWithKaran.... let me know if you guys have any exciting questions! Will ask them your top 3 questions! Let’s do this.....#koffeewithkaran — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 25, 2018

The show’s season 6 has been the talking point of Bollywood. We are set to quite a few unusual pairings on the show. While first, it was Ali Bhatt with Deepika Padukone, it will be followed by Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif whereas Aamir is set to be solo on the show.

We are sure KJo has a lot in store for us in this season and we are expecting good fun this time.