Koffee with Karan: Host goes the extra mile to mend fences with Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Host Karan Johar started the episode with a famous quote, “’Friendship is like chinaware, rich, exquisite and rare, once broken it can be mended but the crack is always there’. That’s what they have said and that’s what I have grown up believing. But that’s not true in case of my friendship with Kajol. Yes we have been through some glorious ups and downs, some huge highs and some very sad downs but we emerge victorious and we are back to being friends, back to being the family we were.” And that’s exactly that the latest edition of Koffee with Karan is a reflection of as he goes the extra mile iron out issues with Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

We all know that Ajay and Karan had their differences when their film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay released on the same date and the box office clash also lead to the two Bollywood biggies in conflict but looks like it’s now a thing of past as Karan was all in praise of Ajay being on the show. “Ajay has been on the show before but today, the show has an entirely new meaning for me, emotionally and other wise.” said Karan.

Karan welcomed his guests who sat on extreme ends of his Kouch. He began the show by taking a dig in at Ajay to dish out some gossip. Karan wanted to know who he was dating before his relationship with Kajol, to which Ajay flatly refused to answer. Kajol chimed in with her infamous laughter.

Karan later revealed that he has been very protective about Kajol and he has been trying all these years to be friends with Ajay but he was a tough nut to crack. Ajay defended himself saying, “I have always been introvert and people take it as that he is rude, arrogant and he stays away but Kajol knows how I am. I guess I have social anxiety problem.” And Kajol was quick to add. “I guess it’s more of being lazy problem. Whenever we are ready to go out, 10minutes before he will come and say baby I am not feeling well, you go ahead I’ll be home. He just wants to be home in his pajamas, have his drink and watch his iPad”

Karan again asked Ajay if he can really make efforts and that the two can be friends? As we really need to do that for her (Kajol) and Kajol was acting all possessive about sharing her friend with her husband and said “I am not at all interested in you both becoming friends as you are my friend and I don’t want to share you with anyone else, even with Ajay who has been my husband for nineteen and half years”. Ajay later added that I guess it was Kajol who was blocking their relationship.

View this post on Instagram All is well........ 😜 A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Nov 15, 2018 at 1:32am PST

This was a rather emotional show as Karan went on to narrate an incident where he revealed how he ignored Kajol at Manish Malhotra’s show which was tough for him considering he knows her since childhood and also confessed that it was tough and he missed her for the time the two didn’t speak and wished he could take that chapter out from his life. But it looks like after Karan-Kajol, Ajay and Karan are the new BFF’s in town and the two ganged up against her and started pulling her leg over her new obsession of clicking pictures. There came a moment where Karan almost spilled his coffee with Ajay called is wife Budhiya… yes you read it right. But Kajol being Kajol was quick to reply and said Ajay you must be budhdha not me… Ajay revealed the reason why his relationship with his wife Kajol has been going strong for almost two decades now. “You know how much she talks and imagine me also being this talkative. So the simple funda is she talks and I don’t listen”.

Moving on to being a parent, Kajol revealed that Ajay is a strict parent who will get into the minute details about their children and will have 100 questions for them. But he’s also the father who patiently waits for his daughter to get back home when it’s past her deadline and won’t go to bed before that.

Putting all the rumors to rest with both Kajol and Ajay sitting together, they revealed that all the news of Ajay not allowing her to work with Shah Rukh Khan or anyone else is totally wrong. The couple also revealed that they don’t interfere in each other’s professional work and neither would try to influence each other’s decision on them.

View this post on Instagram Abundant love and affection always.... A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Nov 3, 2018 at 9:48pm PDT

On a lighter note, Ajay made the blunder most men do, he forgot his wedding date and of course Kajol epic reaction is worth a watch. Though Kajol won the hamper, Ajay won the quiz.

This fun filled episode with details of Ajay and Kajol’s friendship with Karan and their marriage life is worth a watch.