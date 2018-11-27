Koffee with Karan: Janhvi Kapoor reveals that Anshula Kapoor received rape threats post the shows went air

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra had a field day on Monday. Priyanka hosted a live- a-thon at Facebook’s Mumbai office, on Monday, where she discussed the wonders and perils of social media and how it can be used to better the world. Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor who was part of the event shared a shocking tale of online trolling.

Janhvi revealed that her half-sister Anshula Kapoor got rape threats over the silly phoning games on Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan season 6. “You want to protect the people in your life. Like for example my sister actually just recently got trolled on social media. She did something silly on Koffee with Karan and started getting like rape threats and stuff. And it was just weird to me. As people are faceless on social media, they feel they can have opinions that sometimes cross a moral line. So when I put stuff that’s personal up on social media, I do think of that too. I feel protective towards them... what people might say about them or about my equation with them. You tend to be guarded.”

First PeeCee assumed Janhvi was talking about her younger sister Khushi but the young actor later explained that she was talking about her elder half-sister, Anshula Kapoor. On the latest episode of KWK which aired on Sunday, host Karan played a game with Janhvi and her brother Arjun. He said that the first person to call up a relative and get them to say, “Hey Karan, what’s up,” would win. Janhvi called up Anshula but Arjun told his sister not to say it if she wants him to come back home. Anshula didn’t say the words and Arjun ended up winning the game.

Later when Janhvi shared a picture of herself and Anshula the day after the show aired, many of her fans asked why Anshula didn’t help her. She replied to one comment and said that Anshula could not hear what she was saying over the phone.

Joining PeeCee on the panel discussion were other B-town celebs like Ishaan Khatter, Diljit Dosanjh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ritubhari Chakraborthy, singer Armaan Malik comedians Mallika Dua and Bhuvan Bam, activist Gurmehar Kaur and others.