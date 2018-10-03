Koffee with Karan: KJo to bring Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan together

Year 2018 saw Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter make their grand debut in Bollyowod with director Shashank Khaitaan’s Dhadak. The film was not only liked by the audiences but was also a hit at the box office number wise. Now, looks like after Janhvi and Ishaan, another starkid is all set to take Bollywood by storm with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Before making her dream Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan will be seen making her debut on Karan Johar’s famous chat show Koffee with Karan.

Sara will be accompanied by, none other than, her father Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. Both will be seen answering questions by Karan Johar, who is known to get the best gossip out from the actors. Saif is one of the well-read actors of B-town and it will be interesting to see how he will dodge host Karan’s tough questions and avoid giving out gossip while also helping his daughter Sara on the show.

If you remember, last year on the same show, Saif witnessed one of the most epic episode of the chat show when his Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut accused Dharma Productions head honcho, Karan Johar, to be the flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood. Later it became one of the most debated topic in Bollywood that still today is talked about.

Well we hope this season too turns out interesting just like the last season and we look forward to the coming season.