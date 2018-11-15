image
Thursday, November 15th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Kajol and Ajay Devgn return to KJo’s kouch

Entertainment

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Kajol and Ajay Devgn return to KJo’s kouch

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 15 2018, 5.09 pm
back
Ae Dil Hai MushkilAjay DevgnAlia BhattBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentHardik PandyaKajolkaran joharKL RahulKoffee with KaranKoffee With Karan season 6ShivaayTelevisionTwitter
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

RRR: Karan Johar expresses early interest towards this action thriller!

Koffee With Karan 6: The Bachchan tell all you don't want to miss!

Karan Johar apologises for hurting Assamese sentiments