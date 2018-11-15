Koffee with Karan Season 6: Kajol and Ajay Devgn return to KJo’s kouch

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan is back with a bang and the first few episodes of Season 6 have already created much buzz. From the likes of Alia, Deepika, Aamir, Varun, Katrina have already set the tone for a long and candid series. Karan seems to have outdone himself this time given that the show will have cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya making their kouch debut. But there’s more. After a brief cold war, Kajol and Karan have mended fences and obviously that means his she’s back on the show along with husband Ajay Devgn.

Both Kajol and Karan took to Instagram to share the happy moment with the world. What caught our attention though was Kajol’s caption that read “All is well”.

We all know that Karan Johar and Kajol are BFF’s since forever but things were not well between the two a few years ago. In 2016, they had a major fallout and were not on talking terms after Karan Johar’s directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn’s directorial debut film Shivaay clashed at the box office. The reason for their fallout is still unclear and the two have never spoken about it in public.

On various occasions, the both Karan and Kajol have been asked about the fallout and the patch-up but the two have always avoided commenting on it. Karan on one occasion revealed that when he got his kids home from the hospital, Kajol was the first person he sent his children’s pictures to; even though they were not on talking terms then. That gesture seemed to have ironed issues out because Kajol was quick to call him back and congratulate him.

Kajol and Karan are back to being buddies and the episode is sure to be entertaining. We can’t wait to hear Kajol’s famous laughter.