Koffee With Karan season 6: One day, many rumours! Here are the celebrities expected on Karan Johar's show

It's going to be that time of the year again when we will get to see some Bollywood celebs get candid on Karan Johar's couch. The filmmaker announced the premiere date of the next season of his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan, just a day ago. The sixth season of KJo's show is all set to go on air on 21st October, 2018. Karan, who shot for the promo on Sunday will soon start shooting for the episodes. However, the rumours around his line-up of guests have already started. Let's take a look at them:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick made their relationship official on Saturday by holding their roka ceremony in Mumbai. It was on the same day that KJo announced the premiere date of Koffee With Karan 6. So, we weren't surprised by the reports that stated that these two will soon be on Karan's couch. But will they or will they not? We really hope they do make an appearance on KWK 6!

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

A report in DNA revealed that Karan’s protégé and Dhadak stars, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will appear on the first episode of Koffee With Karan. Again, not surprising at all. They gave numerous interviews together while promoting their films, but none with their mentor. It's going to be super interesting to watch.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The same report suggests that Karan was to open his show with Anushka and Virat, but there is a change of plan. "Initially, they were thinking of opening the episode with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, but now it will most likely be Janhvi-Ishaan. Virat and Anushka will be making an appearance on the show, but in a later episode,” a source told the daily. If they really do come on the show, it will be their first interview as a married couple.

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

A different report states that Katrina will join SRK and Salman on an episode. The fact that SRK and Salman will be on the show, together, is enough to break the TRP charts, but Karan clearly wants to push the envelope by getting Katrina as well. “Salman and SRK are buddies and individually too, they share a great rapport with Karan. SRK has his film Zero coming up, which stars Katrina. She is Salman’s heroine in Bharat, too. So, it makes sense that she joins the two superstars. Also, both SRK and Salman are witty and together they can pull Kat’s leg making it a fun episode. They are working on the concept and if all goes well, the trio will be seen together for the first time on Karan’s show,” the source told DNA. This one will surely be a mammoth of an episode if things fall in place.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

There have been murmurs that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are tying the knot in November this year. But, before they do that, the two are going to make a pit-stop on Koffee With Karan. According to BollywoodLife, the lovebirds, who have appeared on the show separately every season will finally make an appearance together. Obviously their fans, including us, are already excited.