image
Saturday, November 10th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur to share the Kouch

Entertainment

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur to share the Kouch

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 10 2018, 12.22 pm
back
Aditya Roy KapurAkshay KumarArjun KapoorAyushmann KhurranaBadshahBhumi PednekarBollywoodDiljit DosanjhEntertainmentHardik Pandyajanhvi kapoorkaran joharkatrina kaifKL RahulKoffee with KaranKoffee With Karan season 6Rajkummar RaoRanbir Kapoorranveer singhSidharth MalhotraTelevisionVarun DhawanVicky Kaushal
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai abode is simply perfect, all thanks to Gauri Khan

Marjaavaan: Will Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh recreate Ek Villain magic?

Will Smith has a dream come true moment as he makes Bollywood debut