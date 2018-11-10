Koffee with Karan Season 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur to share the Kouch

Karan Johar hosted Koffee with Karan Season 6 is all set to surprise us once again. After revealing that cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will soon be on the coveted couch, KJo is all set to get Bollywood’s heartthrobs Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur on the show this season.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hai director took to Instagram to share a picture of the two who were on the show with him and we cannot wait to watch these boys have a blast!

The talk show is known for its juicy content as Karan gets the best out of the celebs. He has this knack of making them spill the beans and dish out inside goss on celebrities. It will be an interesting episode as the two actors are known to be introverts and much is known only about their professional lives.

Talking about the show, Karan Johar has managed to get some of the unconventional pairs on the show this season. The show premiered with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, the past and present girlfriend of Ranbir Kapoor. The girls were followed by Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. In the coming days we will see Arjun Kapoor - Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan - Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh – Badshah, Ayushmann Khurrana - Vicky kaushal, Rajkummar Rao - Bhumi Pednekar on the show and we are excited.